A Windber man was jailed Thursday, accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine when his motorcycle struck a deer in Shade Township, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Brian Fredrick Sleasman, 60, of the 3300 block of Dark Shade Drive, with drug possession, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and three traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, Sleasman was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson Sportster in the area of the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road on Sept. 3 when he hit a deer.
Sleasman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Troopers said as they searched the leather pouch on the front of the bike for an insurance card, they found six small plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Sleasman told troopers at the hospital that three deer ran across the road and he struck one of them.
Sleasman reportedly admitted the pouch was his, and baggies did contain methamphetamine.
He said he last consumed the drug two days prior to the accident, the complaint said.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and was sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bond.
