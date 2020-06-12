A Bedford man was seriously injured late Wednesday night when he collided with a deer while riding a motorcycle, state police in Bedford reported.
Kolby M. Crawley, 19, was riding east on U.S. Route 30 at around 11:35 p.m. when a deer ran into the path of his motorcycle, according to a crash report issued Friday afternoon.
He applied the brakes, but because the road was wet, he could not stop in time to avoid the deer, according to the crash report.
He was transported to UPMC Altoona by Raystown Ambulance Service.
The collision happened east of Everett in West Providence Township, near the former Travelers Rest Motel.
