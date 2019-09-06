A Mineral Point man was jailed on Thursday, accused of threatening to "kill everyone here" during a dispute on Sunday, authorities allege.
Jackson Township police charged Justin Stephen Ramsdorfer, 27, of the 900 block of Pike Road, with three counts of intimidation of witnesses or victims and two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Ramsdorfer was involved in a dispute with a group of people at the Pike Road home. He allegedly threw a beer can and then went into the garage and punched the wall several times, breaking both of his hands.
Ramsdorfer reportedly said he would kill everyone, including the children who were inside the house.
Ramsdorfer allegedly pulled a 9mm handgun and threatened to shoot. He also pointed an unloaded shotgun at another man, the complaint said.
Police said no shots were fired.
Ramsdorfer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000.
