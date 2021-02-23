MEYERSDALE – A Meyersdale Borough man was jailed on $150,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile over seven years in two states, authorities said.
Meyersdale police charged Dale Woodard, 45, of the 600 block of Grant Street, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, incest, indecent assault and indecent exposure.
According to a criminal complaint, Woodard allegedly assaulted the child in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire between 2013 and 2021. Woodard must register under Megan's Law.
Woodard was arraigned on Friday before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
