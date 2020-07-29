A traffic stop on a Johnstown parolee wanted on Bedford County charges led police to a meth lab, drugs and guns, Johnstown police said.
According to Interim Chief Chad Miller, police pulled over William J. Meyers, 41, in the city's Kernville neighborhood.
The Johnstown man was placed under arrest after police discovered Meyers, who was operating the vehicle without a valid license, had several Bedford County warrants for his arrest and was also on state parole, Miller wrote in a release to media.
Approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine were seized in the stop, police said.
City police determined the vehicle belonged to Stephanie Collier, 34, who was described as Meyers' girlfriend, and after police went to her residence to inform her that the car was being towed, the woman gave police consent to search the residence, Miller said.
"During this search, officers found an active meth lab in the basement, a handgun and an AR-15 rifle," he said. "The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Team was called in to assist with the investigation and clean up the lab and hazardous materials."
The investigation is ongoing. Both Meyers and Collier were charged with drug-related counts and transported to Cambria County Prison, Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.