State police will be out in force this Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe.
In anticipation of increased vehicle traffic from Wednesday to Sunday members of Troop A will be watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated motorists.
State police remind motorists to buckle up, drive safely and report suspicious activity.
For current highway and traffic conditions visit 511pa.com.
