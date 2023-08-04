JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown teenager was arrested by city police after allegedly stabbing a woman on the 500 block of Somerset Street, in the city's Kernville neighborhood Thursday.
Damond Maher, 16, is being charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal trespass, according to court records.
He's also facing counts of possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and is being charged as an adult.
"The victim called about an unknown individual wearing a mask approaching her," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said
Maher was apprehended without incident following the attack, Neugebauer said, and the victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center were she was treated for multiple stab wounds.
A preliminary hearing for Maher is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 in front of District Magistrate Kevin Price, oh Johnstown.
Maher is housed in the Cambria County Prison, unable to post bail.
