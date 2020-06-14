A crash in Jefferson Township caused a Markleton man's death and temporarily closed Route 31 early Sunday, state police said.
Bryan Lee Phillippi, 26, was traveling east on the highway, Glades Pike, near Jimtown Road when the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday, state police said.
Phillippi failed to maintain his travel lane and struck a ditch, causing his vehicle to go airborne.
The car struck a fence before landing and then overturned before striking a tree with its front quarter panel and roof, state police said.
Investigators were unable to determine if Phillippi was wearing a seat belt, according to a release to media.
Somerset County Deputy Coroner Cliff Zeigler pronounced the man dead at the scene.
State police did not release a cause for the crash.
Bakersville and New Centerville fire departments both responded to the scene, as well as state police and Somerset EMS.
