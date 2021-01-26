A Johnstown man, who reportedly has three personalities, was jailed Tuesday, accused of breaking into a Garfield Street home to get his medication, authorities said.
City police charged Shawn Michael Liptak, 30, who has an address in the 1700 block of Goucher Street and one in the 800 block of Oak Street, with burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension.
According to two criminal complaints, Liptak allegedly broke into a home in the 100 block of Garfield Street after midnight. When the homeowner returned home, he found footprints in the snow that belonged to Liptak, his nephew who he said recently left a halfway house.
Police said when Liptak returned to the residence, they found him pounding on a back window. Liptak said he wanted his medications. The man said he did not have them. Liptak jumped down from the stairs and took off running, the complaint said.
Police caught Liptak near Fairfield Avenue, and took him to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street.
He was arraigned by on-called District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
It is not the first time that Liptak had burglarized the Garfield Street home.
The Tribune-Democrat archives show that Liptak was charged with breaking into the home on Oct. 18, 2018, and again on Dec. 5, 2018.
The homeowner told police that when he came home from work on Oct. 18, he confronted Liptak, who reportedly fled through a back door, wearing only a towel and carrying his clothes. The man reportedly told police at the time that Liptak had three personalities.
