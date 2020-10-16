Johnstown police are searching for a man who they said threatened a woman with a knife on Thursday, fled in her Ford Ranger pickup truck and crashed it into a structure on Ash Street.
Carmelo Adorno Jr., 36, of the 500 block of Pine Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangering another person and accidents involving person injury.
According to a criminal complaint, Adorno showed up at a residence in the 500 block of Pine Street at 11:16 p.m. on Thursday, allegedly pulled a knife from the kitchen drawer and demanded the woman go into the basement, where he attempted to make her remove her clothes.
“I am going to kill you,” Adorno said, according to the complaint.
The woman fled the residence and ran across the street. A neighbor said he saw Adorno chase the woman with a knife and took her to the ground on the his front porch, the complaint said.
The neighbor said when he went outside, Adorno jumped into the woman’s Ford Ranger and moments later, crashed into a structure in the 900 block of Fronheiser Street.
One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Adorno fled the scene on foot.
Police escorted the woman and three children from the house to a safe location.
Johnstown firefighters responded along with 7th Ward EMS and DART.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.