SALIX – A Johnstown man was charged with aggravated assault on Wednesday after he threatened to kill a police detective who was investigating a hit-and-run crash on Hudson Street, authorities alleged.
City police charged William Robert Ciscato, 49, of the 100 block of Hudson Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault.
Police also charged him with three counts of resisting arrest and one count each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, two people called Cambria County 911 at 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday to report a hit-and-run crash and neighbors fighting.
When police arrived to speak with a witness, Ciscato allegedly began yelling profanities at police and a crowd of people, the complaint said.
When police told him to stop yelling, Ciscato reportedly said this was America and that he could say whatever he wanted.
Then he allegedly told a police detective “I will (expletive) kill you,” the complaint said.
Police said they had to struggle with Ciscato to get him into handcuffs and place him into the patrol car.
Ciscato was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.
