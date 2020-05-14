A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of striking a man in the head with a brick when the man tried to stop him from using gasoline to set fire to a 4-year-old boy, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Josiah James C. McIntosh, 27, of the 100 block of DuPont Street, with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person less than 6, simple assault, simple assault of a person under 12, arson and endangering the welfare of children.
Police also charged him with two counts each of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a criminal complaint, the man arrived at his Wren Street home in Southmont Borough and found McIntosh's 4-year-old son with a gasoline odor. McIntosh reportedly told the man, "If we can't get out the demon, I'll burn it out of him," the complaint said.
"He splashed gasoline on the little boy and made a reference to setting him on fire," Officer Christopher Kesslak said.
When the man attempted to get McIntosh out of the house, McIntosh allegedly punched him in the jaw and smashed him in the head with a brick, rendering temporarily incapacitated, the complaint said.
Police said they found McIntosh with the odor of gasoline and in possession of a disposable lighter.
McIntosh was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
