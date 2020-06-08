A Boswell man was jailed Saturday after he threatened to stab two state troopers who responded to a domestic dispute, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Brian Timothy Bell, 33, of the 900 block of Boswell Heights, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, two state troopers were called to a domestic dispute at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers said Bell was extremely intoxicated and became argumentative. Bell allegedly threatened to stab both troopers and ran into the kitchen where a knife was found on the counter, the complaint said.
Bell allegedly struggled with troopers during the arrest. Troopers said they identified Bell by his Ohio identification card.
Bell was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond.
