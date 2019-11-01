A Johnstown man was jailed Friday after he was accused of stealing a van and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Adams Township, authorities said.
City police charged Johnathan Scott Gallaher, 23, with nine counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a criminal complaint, a Johnstown police officer spotted a white Chevrolet Express van being driven on Horner Street in the Hornerstown section of the city shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. The officer said the van matched the description of one that had been stolen in the city on Wednesday evening, and its license plate was confirmed to match the stolen van's.
The officer followed the van and tried to stop it on Messenger Street, but its driver allegedly "sped up and began to flee," running a red light at the intersection of Messenger and Horner streets in the process. Several city officers responded and pursued the van, which went onto two wheels and out of control at least once during the chase, according to the complaint.
The chase led from Messenger Street to Von Lunen Road, Bedford Street, and the eastbound lanes of the Johnstown Expressway. The van exited the Expressway and headed south on U.S. Route 219, then exited on Elton Road, turned left and continued into Adams Township, according to the complaint.
Eventually, the van's driver lost control on Krayn Road and drove into a field, the complaint said. When pursuing officers got out of their cruisers, the driver allegedly drove the van toward them, and one officer fired a shot into its left rear tire.
The van driver got back onto Krayn Road and fled again, but spun out about a mile down the road, ending the chase, according to the complaint.
After the van driver, later identified at Gallaher, was removed from the van, he allegedly punched one officer, who fell to the ground, injuring his knee, the complaint said. Another officer was struck by shards of glass when the van's window was broken to remove Gallaher, according to the complaint. Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said both officers were treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and have since returned to work.
Gallaher later allegedly admitted to an officer that "he took the vehicle from the Kernville section of the city because the keys were in the vehicle," the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.