TIRE HILL - A Conemaugh Township man was jailed Friday, accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a utility pole in the Davidsville area on Oct. 8 and then burglarizing a nearby home, authorities said.
Township police filed three criminal complaints against Anthony Ray Hensley, 22, of the 1100 block of Pinecrest Boulevard.
Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said Hensley allegedly stole an F-150 pickup from the Davidsville area, crashed into a utility pole and overturned in the 600 block of Soap Hollow Road.
Hensley ran from the scene.
“Then we get a report of a home invasion along Soap Hollow Road,” Zangaglia said.
A resident came down the stairs, surprising the suspect, who grabbed a pack of cigarettes and ran away.
The homeowner chased Hensley for about 100 yards before returning home to call the police.
Hensley also entered an abandoned trailer at Pine Crest Estates Mobile Home Park and left behind evidence that police said helped to identify him, the chief said.
Zangaglia also said Hensley rifled through vehicles in the area.
Hensley faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and burglary.
Police are searching for the owner of a bear rug that was found in the crashed vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crimes or who may have been a victim is asked to contact police at 814-288-1400 or 814-455-1525.
Hensley was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $40,000.
