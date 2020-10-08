A Texas man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of coaxing his 84-year-old aunt into giving him authority over her finances and then stealing more than $400,000, authorities said.
Thomas A. Himmer, 50, of Humble, Texas, was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Himmer appeared in court with his attorney David Weaver, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police Detective Thomas Keirn, Himmer drove up from Texas and convinced his aunt to give him Power of Attorney.
She then cashed in CDs and transferred the money into her checking account.
“As soon as he gets his name on the checking account the money starts flying out of the account,” Keirn said. “It was very obvious, so obnoxious.”
Himmer also is alleged to have misused a Discover Card.
The thefts allegedly occurred from September 2017 to October 2019.
The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging started the investigation and Wessel & Company conducted a forensic audit, Keirn said.
The thefts totaled $431,507, the complaint said.
Himmer is charged with three counts each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery. He also faces charges of access device fraud, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and tampering with records.
Himmer is free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
