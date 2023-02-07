A Boswell-area man was jailed Monday, accused of stealing a Ford F-150 truck from Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County and running into an employee before crashing into two parked vehicles, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Nathan Stephen Walters, 28, of the 600 block of Keyser Road, with theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and drug possession.
Walters also was charged with three counts of criminal mischief and traffic summaries, court documents indicate.
According to a complaint affidavit, the incident took place Monday at a Hidden Valley maintenance shed in the 200 block of Craighead Drive after troopers were called to assist resort security.
Walters allegedly climbed into the resort-owned truck without permission and attempted to drive off.
He allegedly ran into an employee who attempted to stop him, then struck two parked vehicles, the affidavit said. The employee allegedly suffered a minor injury.
Troopers said Walters was carrying Suboxone strips without a prescription.
Walters was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.