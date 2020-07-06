State troopers in Somerset are investigating an incident in which a man was reportedly sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical, they revealed on Monday.
The victim of the alleged assault, a 54-year-old Hooversville man, was eating lunch on Thursday morning while sitting in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck, which was parked in the lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 1730 N. Center Ave., Somerset Township, according to troopers' report on the incident.
Another vehicle pulled alongside the man’s pickup, and an unidentified passenger, described by troopers as a male, yelled, “Hey,” then sprayed “some type of chemical liquid” at the man’s face, according to the report. The passenger then reportedly yelled to his driver, “Go, go, go.”
A possible suspect vehicle was described in the report as a burgundy-colored mid-size SUV, possibly with a Virginia license plate.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, troopers said. Anyone with relevant information was asked to call the Somerset state police barracks at 814-445-4104 and refer to incident number 2020-918745.
The victim was transported to UPMC Somerset for treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.