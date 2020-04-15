A homeless man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of smearing toothpaste inside a police cruiser after he was picked up for trespassing at the Pepsi Bottling Co. in Richland Township, authorities said.
Richland police charged Zachary W. Leeks, 36, whose last known address was Terre Haute, Indiana, with institutional vandalism, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, Leeks was asked to leave the Sheetz store on Galleria Drive Tuesday night. Police were later called back to Sheetz after employees reported that Leeks had returned and took two garbage bags from the Dumpster. Leeks allegedly ran to the Pepsi building on Allenbill Drive.
Police said they found Leeks hiding inside an empty semi-trailer with garbage bags over his head. A police officer placed Leeks in the back seat of the cruiser while he wrote out a citation. The officer said when he returned to the patrol car, he found that Leeks had "smeared toothpaste all through the back of the vehicle. Leeks also pulled the wires out of the camera," the complaint said.
Leeks was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
