A St. Michael man was jailed accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun and then running her down with the car as she held their 1-year old son, authorities said.
Adams Township police charged David Brosch Jr., 34, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, on Sunday, with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with person less then 13, endangering the welfare of children and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman said she and her son were in a vehicle with Brosch driving when he being to strike her many times in the face and arms. At some point, Brosch allegedly shot her with a pellet gun many times in the legs. Police said after Brosch stopped the vehicle at McGough’s Fruit Market in Wilmore, the woman and child got out. As the woman walked to the Market to call a family member, Brosch allegedly drove toward them striking the woman and child, knocking them to the ground.
The child suffered injuries to the face. The woman had bruising on her face, swollen eyes and had red marks on her legs, the complaint said.
Police said they found the woman and child at a family members home.
Brosch was arraigned on Monday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
