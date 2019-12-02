A Southmont man was jailed on Sunday, accused of threatening to shoot a woman during domestic argument, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged John Lester Blough, 44, of the 100 block of State Street, with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman sent a text message to a police officer at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday saying “He has a gun in his hoodie threatening to kill me.”
The woman also said that she would not call 911 because Blough would hear it on his scanner. When police arrived Blough ran into the house and returned with his hoodie pocket empty.
“I was not going to shoot her.
“I had the gun because I was scared,” Blough told police, the complaint said. Police found a 9mm pistol on a shelf inside the house.
Blough was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.