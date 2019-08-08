A Kittanning man has been charged after allegedly overdosing Wednesday evening at the Broad Street Sheetz location while two children were in his vehicle.
Anthony Joseph Fox, 32, is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, along with one count each of drug possession, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Johnstown police were dispatched by Sheetz security officials to the Broad Street location, where EMS reported Fox was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a gas stall.
One witness told police she watched Fox from another pump and saw him “nodding off,” shaking violently for a few seconds and then going limp.
The woman said when she walked over to the vehicle, Fox was not breathing and turning purple, but she was not able to wake him up, according to a criminal complaint.
After EMS personnel administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing nasal spray, police said Fox was revived and was assisted out of the car and searched.
Two children, ages 2 and 3, were in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said. A relative responded to the scene and took custody of them.
The criminal complaint says Fox had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech and was asking what was going on. Officers located items consistent with packaging of narcotics in plain view inside Fox’s vehicle.
Fox told officers the items found in his vehicle contained suboxone, an opioid Fox said he was prescribed. He was not able to provide a copy of that prescription, police said.
Fox was arraigned Thursday morning by on-call District Judge John Prebish, who set bail at 10% of $20,000.
He remains in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22 in front of District Judge Michael Musulin.
