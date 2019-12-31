A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of assaulting a woman and keeping her prisoner during a domestic argument in the West End of Johnstown, authorities said.
City police charged Kenneth Lee Wells, 32, of the 300 block of Chandler Avenue, with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Wells prevented the woman from leaving her home in the
100 block of H Street on Saturday and Sunday after she had broken off the relationship. Wells allegedly punched the woman, choked her and threatened to kill her and her children.
The woman said that Wells became violent after he searched her cell phone and found a text message that she had sent to a friend calling him a “psycho,” the complaint said.
When she tried to leave the home, Wells would “physically restrain her,” the complaint said.
Wells had set up video surveillance inside the house to track her movements and was able to access the video doorbells that were mounted on the doors.
Police said they took Wells into custody at Hanging Gardens on Iron Street, where he worked.
Wells was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
