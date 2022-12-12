JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday after police found him carrying a stolen handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop on Blaine Street, authorities allege.
City police charged Eli Raymond Mitchell Herdman, 20, of Oakhurst Homes, with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and illegally possessing a firearm. He also was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and tampering with physical evidence.
According to a complaint affidavit, Herdman was a passenger in a Buick sedan that was stopped in the 100 block of Blaine Street for having a broken out back window. The window had been replaced by duct tape and plastic wrap.
Herdman told police that all he was carrying was a small amount of marijuana. Police handcuffed Herdman and during a search found a handgun in his pants and partially protruding from a body cavity, the affidavit said.
Police said the handgun was a Walther Arms 9mm pistol reported stolen by the West Hills Regional Police Department.
Herdman is a person who is not to possess a firearm after being charged with burglary when he was a juvenile in 2017, the affidavit said.
Herdman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
