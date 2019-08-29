A Chester County man was jailed on Wednesday after police allege that he fired a handgun at two people after an altercation at an Ebensburg-area gaming business.
State police in Ebensburg charged Robert Anthony Forlina, 33, of Devon, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. State police also charged Forlina with carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Forlina and another man were arguing outside of Spikes House of Skill on Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township on Aug. 13.
Troopers said Forlina and the other man exchanged blows.
The man and his girlfriend then drove away in a red sedan with Forlina following them in a black SUV.
Witnesses reported that at least two shots were fired. No injuries were reported. Troopers said they recovered two spent .45 caliber shell casings at an intersection where the shooting happened.
Forlina was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $175,000 bond.
