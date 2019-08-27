A Johnstown man was jailed on Sunday, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in June 2017, authorities said.
City police charged Shane Cordarell Johnson, 32, of the 500 block of Linden Avenue, with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Johnson assaulted the girl at a residence in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Johnson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.