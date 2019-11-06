Johnstown police on Wednesday announced that they arrested a man on Tuesday at a home in the city’s West End and charged him with several drug- and gun-related offenses.
Officers found Trevor Lamont Madison inside his girlfriend’s Dorothy Avenue home after they were dispatched there on Tuesday for a reported violation of a protection-from-abuse order, police Capt. Chad Miller wrote in an email Wednesday morning.
Miller alleged in the email that Madison was found “hiding” in the house and that he was in possession of four firearms, two of which had their serial numbers “obliterated,” as well as unspecified quantities of marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.
Madison, 30, has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court records.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Frederick S. Creany, of Ebensburg. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 14 before Creany, court records indicate.
