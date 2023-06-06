A Bedford County man was jailed on Monday after he was accused of firing rounds from a stolen handgun into an Ogle Township house that had people inside, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Dustin Michael Howsare, 37, of New Paris, with three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Troopers also charged him with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and one count each of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.
According to a complaint affidavit, state police were called to a house in the 1300 block of Hollow Road at 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man firing three shots into the house.
As troopers arrived, they spotted the alleged gunman drive by in a white Ford F-350. Troopers arrested Howsare after he stopped his truck less than half a mile from the scene.
People inside the house allegedly told troopers that Howsare pulled into the driveway at a high rate of speed and began yelling, and that shots were fired. A witness said she saw wood chips fly from a wall when the bullets hit it, the affidavit said.
No injuries were reported.
The people allegedly fled the residence when Howsare entered and they called 911. One of the residents allegedly said that the firearm used belonged to him and that Howsare had allegedly stolen it several days earlier.
The resident found a 9mm bullet on the floor that had wood embedded in the end of it, the affidavit said.
Howsare allegedly told troopers that he was shooting at his wife’s flower pots because he was mad at her. He denied shooting at anyone, the affidavit said.
Howsare allegedly admitted to shooting things inside the house.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
