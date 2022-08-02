JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Jackson Township man was arraigned Monday, accused of hiding a man wanted for crimes in Bucks County, authorities said.
Township police charged Jacob P. Hurtak, 32, of the 100 block of Trout Street, with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
According to a complaint affidavit, police officers and Cambria County probation officers arrived at the residence searching for Jamil Moore, 30. Police and Cambria County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the house and coaxed Moore to surrender, the affidavit said.
Police searched the residence and reportedly found “K2” in packages labeled “High Life.” The drug also is known as synthetic marijuana.
Moore was taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, then transferred to Bucks County. Moore is also charged with failure to appear in Cambria County court.
Hurtak was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
