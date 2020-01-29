A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of stashing drugs in a police cruiser in July 2018, authorities said.
Tavon Joseph Kearney, 32, of the 600 block of Fronheiser Street, was picked up on an arrest warrant. Richland Township police charged Kearney with drug possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
According to a criminal complaint, a Richland police officer was checking his vehicle before starting his shift when he saw a portion of a white baggie under the front passenger seat.
A baggie containing chunks of cocaine appeared to have been stuffed under the seat.
Days later, a investigation determined that Kearney had been placed in the cruiser after being picked up on a drug charge on July 27, 2018.
When the officer was busy assisting Johnstown police with other drug suspects, Hoffman was able to shake the baggie out of his crotch and down his pant leg before kicking it under the seat, said Richland police Detective Thomas Keirn.
“We have the whole thing on camera,” Keirn said.
Kearney fled to Missouri, and only recently returned to Johnstown.
More drug charges are expected to be filed against him, Keirn said.
Kearney was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
