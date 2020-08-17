A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of assaulting an Adams Township man and threatening to kill him after breaking into his home Saturday, authorities said.
Adams Township police charged Robert Sean Keller, 51, of the 100 block of Tillman Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Keller allegedly busted in the back door of a home in the 200 block of Main Street, and began beating a man who was sitting in a chair.
Keller allegedly punched the man multiple times and threw him over the coffee table, the complaint said.
A woman in the home was dialing 911 when Keller fled the scene.
The victim suffered multiple injuries and complained of concussion-like symptoms, the complaint said.
Stonycreek Township police later found Keller. Police gave no motive for the attack.
Keller was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000.
