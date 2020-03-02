A Conemaugh man was in jailed Sunday, accused of attacking another man with a wine bottle when that man allegedly fired a handgun inside a home, authorities said.
East Taylor Township police charged Romeo Matthew Trexler, 20, of the 100 block of Second Street, with aggravated assault, criminal attempt of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Clarissa Lane on Saturday and found a woman screaming about a shooting.
Police said they found two men inside, Trexler on the floor bleeding badly from the left forearm and the second man, Sterling Dozier, 33, in the kitchen with lacerations to the head and face.
Police recovered a 40-caliber Glock 23 on the living room table behind the television and a shell casing on the other side of the table. A bullet was found lodged in a pillow after it had ricocheted off the floor, the complaint said.
The dispute reportedly broke out when Sterling told Trexler to leave the residence.
Dozier said when he and the woman returned home he told Trexler he did not have permission to be there. Dozier said he grabbed the gun after Trexler lunged at him. Trexler allegedly punched him several times in the face and Dozier fired one shot into the floor, the complaint said.
Trexler allegedly grabbed a wine bottle and smashed it over Dozier’s head and face, causing severe bleeding and sending him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Trexler received stitches on both hands and left forearm.
He told police he was only defending himself.
Trexler was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.