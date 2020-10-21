A Delaware County man was jailed Wednesday, accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and then threatened to shoot four children, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Rasheen T. Edwards, 26, of Upper Darby Township, with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, five counts of making terroristic threats and one count each of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, theft, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that she saw Edwards punch a pregnant woman six times in the stomach and then body slammed her at a residence in the 500 block of Daniel Street.
The woman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
While at the hospital, the woman told police that the incident began when she was getting her son ready for school Wednesday morning.
Edwards allegedly entered the house, retrieved a gun from the closet and threatened to shoot her and the kids if she called the police, the complaint said.
The child ran to a neighbors house when Edwards began assaulting the woman.
Edwards fled into the woods and the woman slit two tires of a Jeep that Edwards was reportedly using to store drugs, the complaint said.
Edwards was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.
