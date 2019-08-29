A homeless man, accused of assaulting a man inside Walmart before pulling a gun and threatening to shoot two people in the parking lot, will stand trial on assault charges.
Deshawn Matthew Lieb, 20, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police, Lieb allegedly punched a man in the face while inside Walmart at 150 Towne Centre Drive on Aug. 23.
Once outside, Lieb allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot two people before fleeing in a white Hyundai with three other people inside, the complaint said.
The Hyundai fled toward Best Buy and then made a left turn onto Elton Road, before being stopped on the on-ramp of state Route 219.
Police said they found a bag of marijuana in Lieb’s pocket and also seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from inside the vehicle.
Police said that gun had been reported stolen by Roaring Spring police in Blair County.
No injuries were reported.
Lieb was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Police also charged him with receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, harassment and carrying a firearm without a license.
Lieb is being held at Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.