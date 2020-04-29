SOMERSET – A Somerset man will stand trial, accused of assaulting another man at Laundry Area, sending the man to the hospital, authorities said.
Tracy Allan Kocher, 47, of the 100 block of West Main Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint, Kocher allegedly knocked the man to the ground, then struck him from behind and then punched and kicked him in the face when he was still on the ground.
The incident happened on April 19 at Laundry Area,
130 Plank Road.
The victim was taken to UPMC Somerset where he was treated for a serious eye injury, the complaint said.
Somerset Borough police charged Kocher with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Kocher is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $15,000 bond.
