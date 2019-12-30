A Johnstown woman was jailed on Sunday after police said she threw knives at a man during a domestic argument and then attempted to douse him with bleach.
City police charged Tashe A. Reed, 38, of the 300 block of Russell Avenue, with two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Police also charged her with one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident began at 2:11 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Dupont Street during a dispute about children.
Police said they found Cecil Dukes with bleach stains on his navy blue shorts. Police said both Dukes and Reed smelled of alcohol. Police also said Reed had white foam in the corners of her mouth, which indicated she may have been under the influence of drugs.
Police said they found bleach covering the kitchen floor and the oven door had been forcibly removed.
Reed struggled with officers during the arrest and also called one "a prejudice KKK member," the complaint said.
Reed was taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, where she allegedly took off her earrings and threw them at officers, spit at one of them and tried to kick and scratch officers, the complaint said.
Reed allegedly tried to strike one officer with a metal chain that was hanging from the cell door.
Reed told police that she had returned home when Dukes began arguing about her three children clogging the kitchen sink, the complaint said. Police also took Dukes into custody.
Reed was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
