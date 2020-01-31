A Johnstown woman has been charged with stealing $3,350 from the Southmont business were she once worked in order to feed her drug habit, and then removing medical records to cover up the crime, authorities allege.
Wast Hills Regional police charged Shannon Lee Shander, 46, of the 100 block of Fair Oaks Drive, with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, tampering with records and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Charges were filed Jan. 13.
According to a criminal complaint, Shander was employed for two years by Cool Physique LLC at 1013 Menoher Blvd. where she was responsible for consulting patients for non-surgical fat-reduction treatments, collecting payments and maintaining medical records.
Police allege that Shander offered one woman a discount for treatments but only if she paid $6,000 “today in cash.”
Shander allegedly gave $2,650 to the owner and medical director and then kept the remaining $3,350. The patient’s medical records and those of her husband later turned up missing, the complaint said.
Shander was terminated on Dec. 5, 2019, after it was discovered that she was addicted to opioids, the complaint said.
During a brief interview with police, Shander reportedly offered to pay back the money but also denied taking the money.
Shander was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
She will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
