A Johnstown woman faces endangerment charges after she suffered a drug overdose in a vehicle with two children in the back seat, authorities allege.
City police charged Nichelle Nichole Seeley, 34, of the 500 block of Heritage Street, with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they found a car parked near Graywood Street and Jasper Place at 10:13 a.m. on Monday.
Seeley was unconscious behind the wheel and there was a 2-year-old child and a 3-year-old child in the back seat, the complaint said.
An EMS crew revived Seeley using Narcan.
Police said they found an empty stamp bag on the floor on the driver’s side and also found a crack pipe inside her purse, the complaint said.
The children were given to a family member and Cambria County Children and Youth Services was notified.
Seeley was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, for a drug test. Seeley reportedly said that she “shot up” using heroin.
Seeley was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.
