JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was charged with cruelty to animals, accused of leaving behind nine cats in crates without food. Three of the nine cats were found dead and one looked as if it had been eaten by the others, authorities said.
City police charged Kayla Marie Colegrove, 28, of the 600 block of Russell Avenue, with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and nine counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals.
According to a complaint affidavit, Colegrove allegedly left two crates of cats inside a garage in the 600 block of Von Lunen Road on Nov. 30 and left the area.
There was no garage door to shield the cats from cold temperatures.
The Cambria County Humane Society took possession of the animals, saying the dead cats found in a large crate appeared to have been eaten by the others, the affidavit said.
Colegrove was arraigned on Saturday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
