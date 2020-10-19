A Johnstown woman was charged with aggravated assault, accused of spraying mace in a woman’s face outside the Johnstown Housing Authority building, authorities said.
City police had been searching for Eleanor Washington-Thomas, 28, of Oakhurst Homes, since the Sept. 29 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Washington-Thomas left the building and punched one of the windows. When a woman who was standing nearby told her to calm down, Washington-Thomas allegedly turned and punched her in the face and then sprayed mace in her eyes, the complaint said.
Johnstown Housing Authority officials knew the identity of the attacker and provided police with a video of the incident.
Multiple workers said they experienced a burning sensation because Washington-Thomas sprayed the mace just outside of an open window. The victim was treated at the scene for face and eye injuries.
Police charged Washington-Thomas with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.