A Johnstown woman was charged with aggravated assault, accused by city police of attacking 10 staff members at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and threatening them with scissors.
Searra Cruz, 20, of the 500 block of Edith Avenue, was charged on Saturday with 10 counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police also charged her with four counts of criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, police said that Cruz was admitted to the hospital and allegedly assaulted staff members after she was told that she was being taken to the "psych unit."
Cruz allegedly ripped an IV out of her arm and threw the pump at staff members. Police said Cruz "was punching and spitting" at everyone who was trying to help her, the complaint said.
About eight nurses were struck or spit on by Cruz, the complaint said.
When security arrived, they found Cruz holding a pair of scissors. Two security guards reported to police that Cruz assaulted them after they ordered her to drop the scissors. One of the guards was struck in the face and the other had scratches to the arms, the complaint said.
Cruz also caused $3,000 damage to a computer, the complaint said.
Charges were filed before on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
