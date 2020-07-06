A Johnstown man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who found him setting off fireworks after 2 a.m. July 4, authorities said.
West Hills Regional Police charged David Ott, 25, of the 100 block of Chandler Avenue, with assault of a law-enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at nighttime, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and sale and use of fireworks.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area of Trophy's Bar and Grill in the 1700 block of Goucher Street in Lower Yoder Township for a report of someone setting off fireworks.
Police said when they arrived, they witnessed Ott light a large firework in the crowded parking lot.
Ott allegedly struggled with police during the arrest.
After Ott was placed in the patrol car, he continued shouting at the officers, the complaint said. When police attempted to place him in a seat belt, Ott allegedly leaned forward and struck the officer in the head.
Ott was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.