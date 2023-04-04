JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting a man in the Moxham section of the city and then threatening to shoot the responding police officer, authorities said.
City police charged James Edward Strick, 56, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Strick approached a man outside a Cypress Avenue residence at 2:11 a.m. Monday and allegedly assaulted the man after the two exchanged words.
When police arrived, Strick allegedly ran into the house and refused to answer the door. When an officer opened the door, Strick was standing there pointing a .357 Magnum, the affidavit said.
Police ordered Strick to drop the gun and, when he did, they escorted him outside, they said. Strick allegedly fought with police during the arrest.
Strick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed after posting 10% of $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.