A Johnstown man was jailed on Friday, accused of threatening to harm a county caseworker and take her child, authorities said.
City police charged Kenneth W. Wilkinson, 41, of the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue, with intimidation of a witness or victim, retaliation against a witness or victim, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Wilkinson allegedly made threats toward a caseworker for Cambria County Children & Youth Services who is working on an adoption case involving his child.
Wilkinson allegedly used Facebook to post threatening comments. CYS was in the process of filing a court injunction against Wilkinson when he showed up at the caseworker’s home on Thursday, the complaint said.
The caseworker said she was shoveling her driveway when a car drove up with Wilkinson in the passenger seat, and stopped at the stop sign on Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle backed up within 10 feet of the woman and Wilkinson climbed out, uttered an obscenity and said, “You take mine and I’ll take yours.”
The woman learned from her employer that Wilkinson had made comments about where she lives and that she fears for the safety of herself and her child, the complaint said.
Wilkinson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
