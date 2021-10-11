A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of stabbing a woman with a knife and blaming someone else, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged David Lawrence, 36, of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and false reports to law enforcement.
According to a criminal complaint, police were sent to an Oakhurst Homes apartment around noon for a report of a woman who has been stabbed.
When police arrived, they found the woman bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the lower left abdomen. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she had surgery.
Lawrence gave police a detailed account of events leading up to the stabbing.
Lawrence reportedly said the woman had gone to the playground trying to break up a fight between a group of young males when she was stabbed, the complaint said.
Lawrence said they were sitting on the bed when he noticed the woman was bleeding and used rags and duct tape to stop the bleeding.
Police found blood in the bedroom on rags and on bedding. Police said they found no blood in any other part of the residence and no blood leading from the playground, the complaint said.
Police reviewed security video, but found no evidence of a fight or stabbing at the playground.
Lawrence allegedly then said he had accidentally stabbed the woman while they were eating in bed.
Lawrence was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
