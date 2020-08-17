A Johnstown man was jailed on Sunday, accused of firing a handgun during a dispute with a neighbor at Oakhurst Homes. No one was injured because the gun had an empty chamber, authorities said.
City police charged Anthony L. Westscott, 31, of Oakhurst Homes, with possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number and disorderly conduct.
The incident began with a report of shots fired near Oakhurst Homes at 3:50 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Westscott said he was home in Apartment 27 B when he saw a woman outside with whom he had a disagreement with several days earlier.
Westscott said the man with her became angry that they had had words.
Westscott ran into the apartment and the other man began pounding on the door, the complaint said.
Police said that Westscott allegedly pulled out a .22 caliber Berretta pistol, opened the door and pulled the trigger firing a blank. The other man fled the scene.
Police seized the weapon which had the serial number scratched off. They also recovered the gun's magazine from under a mattress and found it loaded with eight live rounds, according to the complaint.
Westscott was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $2,000 bond.
