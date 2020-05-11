Johnstown police arrested a man early Monday who they say was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Upper Yoder Township.
Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr. arraigned Robert Dale Bender, 30, of 243 School Place, on a felony charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces a summary charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The black Jeep Bender was driving was one of several vehicles that were broken into over the weekend, police said.
Upper Yoder Township and West Hills Regional police are investigating a rash of car break-ins that were reported Sunday. Upper Yoder police Chief Donald Hess said he is confident that the arrest of Bender will help connect the dots.
"We had four thefts from vehicles Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Elim neighborhood, and that includes the vehicle that was stolen," Hess said. "We are working to build a case connecting them."
In the jurisdiction of West Hills Regional Police Department, Chief Mike Lose said three break-ins were reported Sunday on Southmont Boulevard and another on Beaver Court in Westmont Borough.
"These were all unlocked vehicles. We've been asking folks to please lock their vehicles," Lose said.
In an unmarked police car equipped with a license plate recognition system, Johnstown police Officer Nick Scribe was alerted to a black Jeep that passed by his vehicle at about 3 a.m. Monday, Scribe's police affidavit states.
Seeing that the Jeep fit the description that Upper Yoder Township police entered into the system, Scribe pulled the Jeep over at Morrell Place and waited for additional Johnstown police assistance.
Bender was the only one in the vehicle, and he was taken into custody at gunpoint with no issues. Police confirmed Bender was wanted for out-of-state parole, the affidavit states.
Bender is being held at Cambria County Prison in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing for Bender is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 28 before Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Musulin.
