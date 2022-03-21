A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after he admitted to firing shots from a semiautomatic handgun at another man into the Oakhurst Homes area and then tossing the gun in the river, authorities allege.
City police charged Qwante Nyjil Rose, 20, with aggravated assault, flight, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and drug possession.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues, a short distance from the Oakhurst Homes community, for a report of two men shooting at each other.
Police attempted to stop a Ford sedan near Hudson Street, but the vehicle drove away. Police cruisers chased the vehicle through the Old Conemaugh Borough section of Johnstown until the car crashed in the area of Steel Street and the driver got out and ran away, the affidavit said.
Police identified Rose after they found him hiding on a porch at a home in the 100 block of Gautier Street.
Police allegedly found Rose carrying multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a portable scale.
When police interviewed Rose at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, he reportedly admitted to driving around while exchanging gunshots with a man who ran toward Oakhurst Homes, the affidavit said.
Rose reportedly said he threw the semi-automatic handgun into the river.
Rose was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $750,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
