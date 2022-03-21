JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after he allegedly admitted to firing shots at another man and then tossing the gun in the river.
City police charged Qwante Nyjil Rose, 20, with aggravated assault, flight, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and drug possession.
According to an affidavit, police were called to the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues near Oakhurst Homes for a report of two men shooting at each other.
Later, police chased a Ford sedan through the city’s Old Conemaugh Borough section until the car crashed and the driver got out and ran away, the affidavit said.
Police allegedly found Rose hiding on a porch on Gautier Street, carrying baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.
When police interviewed Rose, he admitted to driving around while exchanging gunshots with another man, the affidavit said. He allegedly said he threw the semi-automatic handgun into the river.
Rose was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $750,000 bond.
