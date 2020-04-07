A Johnstown man faces 12 counts of recklessly endangering another person after he fired a handgun at an Ash Street home on Tuesday with children and adults inside, authorities allege.
City police also charged Rahfeale Danzell Hinton, 24, of the 900 block of Ash Street, with one felony count each of person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, Hinton allegedly fired at least one gunshot during what was initially reported as a domestic dispute.
Police said a neighbor reported hearing two shots just before 1 a.m. They recovered a 9mm shell casing from the back porch.
Police said they found Hinton's 3-year-old son asleep in a bedroom where a 9mm Hit-Point handgun was located. The shell casing matched the rounds in the gun's magazine and a boot print on the porch matched the Timberland boots that Hinton was wearing, the complaint said.
A witness said it was Hinton who fired the shot.
"I told him not to shoot and he didn't listen to me and shot anyway," the witness said, according to the complaint.
No injuries were reported.
Hinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000.
Hinton's criminal record includes a 2013 robbery.
He was sentenced in Cambria County court on Feb. 3, 2015, to serve six months to 23 months in prison and two years probation after pleading guilty to robbery.
In that case, Hinton and an accomplice beat and robbed a man on Coleman Avenue. They took the man's wallet, which contained $550 he had just received after cashing his paycheck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.